Clear
Iowa Gov. Reynolds: 'This is an unprecedented time for our state' (with full press conference)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The state now has 22 positive Coronavirus tests.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 4:07 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 4:51 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that there was one new positive test, this one in Dallas County, near Des Moines, and that there are no restrictions in place for bars or restaurants - for now.

The state now has 22 positive Coronavirus tests. 

For more on the outbreak in Iowa, click here. 

“This is an unprecedented time for our state and our nation,” Reynolds said. "I just urge all of you to follow the CDC guidelines."

Reynolds said the state has not made a recommendation on potential closures of restaurants and bars like some other states have done.

"We are continuing to assess the situation," Reynolds said. "We are not making that recommendation right now."

Reynolds also said school requirements could also be waived.

