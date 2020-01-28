BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - A downtown Blooming Prairie building was destroyed by a fierce fire Tuesday morning.
Crews were on the scene for hours during a massive fire at The Bakery in downtown Blooming Prairie.
The fire resulted in departments from many locations in southern Minnesota being called in to assist.
Click on the video tab for drone video.
For more coverage on the fire, click here.
Related Content
- Watch: KIMT Drone3 video of devastating Blooming Prairie fire
- Devastating fire tears through downtown Blooming Prairie
- WATCH: Charles City storm damage from KIMT Drone3
- Watch: Drone3 video captures significant damage to Mohawk Square
- Watch: Drone3 captures flooding in Austin
- Countdown to Kickoff: Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms
- SAW: Kaden Thomas of Blooming Prairie
- Morning fire in Blooming Prairie leaves house in shambles
- Blooming Prairie man pleads not guilty in North Iowa
- Blooming Prairie reacts to dead body found in ditch
Scroll for more content...