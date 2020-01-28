Clear
Watch: KIMT Drone3 video of devastating Blooming Prairie fire

A downtown Blooming Prairie building was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning.

Jan 28, 2020
Updated: Jan 28, 2020 1:25 PM

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. - A downtown Blooming Prairie building was destroyed by a fierce fire Tuesday morning.

Crews were on the scene for hours during a massive fire at The Bakery in downtown Blooming Prairie.

The fire resulted in departments from many locations in southern Minnesota being called in to assist.

