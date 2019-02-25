Watch: With I-35 closed, KIMT's drone was able to go behind the scenes to capture some incredible footage

Just how much work goes into opening an interstate after a blizzard strikes? Thanks to the Iowa State Patrol, KIMT was able to ride along and fly its drone as crews cleared Interstate-35 north of Clear Lake on Monday.
The southbound lane re-opened around noon Monday south of the Minnesota border after being closed for many hours.
And if you think you have a high-powered snowblower, check out what the Iowa DOT used to clear snow-covered roads.
Click on the video tabs to see some angles from the air of the cleanup.
