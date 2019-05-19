Watch: Drone video captures significant damage to Mohawk Square

MASON CITY, Iowa - KIMT's Drone3 captured significant damage to the roof of Mason City's Mohawk Square after a Friday storm dropped multiple inches of rain in around an hour.

A portion of the roof can be seen caved in many feet, and it has forced many businesses to close until further notice.

The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health announced Sunday it will be closed.

Health Department nurses and home care aides will be contacting their patients as soon as possible to plan their care schedules for the upcoming week. The on-call home care phone number is 641-431-3001.

The Department of Correctional Services offices are also closed and the domestic violence group meeting for Monday is canceled.

We will have more on this story as it becomes available.