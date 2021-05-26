Watch: Rivera takes the stand in murder case of Mollie Tibbetts

Cristhian Bahena Rivera took the stand Wednesday in his own defense in the murder of Mollie Tibbetts and said two masked men were in his vehicle just prior to the disappearance of the University of Iowa student.

Rivera, answering questions through an interpreter from the defense attorney, said he was planning on going for a date the night Tibbetts went missing when he found two masked men in his living room.

He testified that one of the men had a gun and another had a knife. He claims the two men then told him to get into his car and drive into the town of Brooklyn.

Rivera said they drove by Tibbetts, who was out for a run, 3-4 times.

How he got to the US:

Rivera said he came to the US via an inflatable raft to cross a river before entering the border after going around border patrol at the age of 17.

He testified that he took a vehicle to Iowa to meet his uncles. There, he worked at a dairy farm milking cows before getting employed at Yarrabee Farms.

Rivera said he would use the money he made to send $700-800 per month back to his family in Mexico.