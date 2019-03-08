Watch: Southern MN lung transplant recipient living with Cystic Fibrosis gets dream wedding on TV

BYRON, Minn. - Millions tuned in to see Jen and Rob Ronnenberg tie the knot on Lifetime's "My great big live wedding with David Tutera."

Now, we're watching it with the happy couple.

Their story captured the attention of producers.

Jen has been living with Cystic Fibrosis her entire life and received the gift of life with a lung transplant in 2017. The video of her first breaths after the transplant went viral.

Beyond getting a free dream wedding with the help of celebrity wedding planner David Tutera, the Ronnenbergs wanted to take this as an opportunity to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis and organ donation.

“CF is what I am and who I am, and then I wouldn't be here today without organ donation and my beautiful donor, Lacey,” Jen said. “And I think just having every little touch that he brought to the wedding made it even more special."

The wedding featured everything from purple roses to represent CF awareness to Jen's beautiful necklace designed with special meaning that included three birthstones - Jen's, Rob's and Lacey's.

"They didn't show it but in my bouquet there was a picture of her on a charm that I walked down the aisle with that her mom sent me, and that was wonderful to have ... I mean she's with me everywhere I go."

Then there was her dress.

Tutera typically has the dresses he designs named after the bride - but this dress was named to honor her donor, Lacey.

"We were in the car one day and I just said, ‘Oh, my gosh, it would be so special to me if he would name it after Lacey. And what does he do, he immediately sends a message to the producers saying, ‘she would love this.’

Those details made it easy for the couple to forget about the cameras and get lost in their day and their moment.

