Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Watch: Southern MN lung transplant recipient living with Cystic Fibrosis gets dream wedding on TV

“CF is what I am and who I am, and then I wouldn't be here today without organ donation and my beautiful donor."

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 9:51 AM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2019 9:57 AM
Posted By: DeeDee Stiepan

BYRON, Minn. - Millions tuned in to see Jen and Rob Ronnenberg tie the knot on Lifetime's "My great big live wedding with David Tutera."
Now, we're watching it with the happy couple.
Their story captured the attention of producers.
Jen has been living with Cystic Fibrosis her entire life and received the gift of life with a lung transplant in 2017. The video of her first breaths after the transplant went viral.
Beyond getting a free dream wedding with the help of celebrity wedding planner David Tutera, the Ronnenbergs wanted to take this as an opportunity to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis and organ donation.
“CF is what I am and who I am, and then I wouldn't be here today without organ donation and my beautiful donor, Lacey,” Jen said. “And I think just having every little touch that he brought to the wedding made it even more special."
The wedding featured everything from purple roses to represent CF awareness to Jen's beautiful necklace designed with special meaning that included three birthstones - Jen's, Rob's and Lacey's.
"They didn't show it but in my bouquet there was a picture of her on a charm that I walked down the aisle with that her mom sent me, and that was wonderful to have ... I mean she's with me everywhere I go."
Then there was her dress.
Tutera typically has the dresses he designs named after the bride - but this dress was named to honor her donor, Lacey.
"We were in the car one day and I just said, ‘Oh, my gosh, it would be so special to me if he would name it after Lacey. And what does he do, he immediately sends a message to the producers saying, ‘she would love this.’
Those details made it easy for the couple to forget about the cameras and get lost in their day and their moment.

Click on the video tab for more. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Tracking a wintry mixture and heavy snow for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Rain, Snow, and Ice for the Weekend

Image

Southern MN lung transplant recipient with Cystic Fibrosis gets married on live TV

Image

NIACC advances to regional final

Image

Minnesota section playoff highlights

Image

State basketball: Clear Lake vs. Norwalk

Image

Locally Sourced Food

Image

Fill the Heart

Image

Women Share Stories of Pain and Resilience

Image

Search Warrant Results in Arrest

Image

Veteran Speaks About Task Force

Community Events