You can watch the press conferences Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 p.m.
You can watch the press conferences Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 2 p.m.
Posted: Aug 10, 2020 1:58 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 2:18 PM
Related Content
- Watch: An update from the Minnesota Department of Health
- WATCH: An update from the Minnesota Department of Health
- Watch: An update from the Minnesota Department of Health
- Watch: An update from the Minnesota Department of Health
- Watch: An update from the Minnesota Department of Health
- Watch: An update from the Minnesota Department of Health
- Watch live: Press conference from the Minnesota Department of Health
- Watch live at 2: Live update from the Minnesota Department of Public Health
- Watch live: An update from Minnesota health officials on COVID-19
Scroll for more content...