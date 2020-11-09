More than one-third of in-patient beds at MercyOne North Iowa occupied by COVID-19 patients

MASON CITY, Iowa - With a surge of cases in Cerro Gordo County, health leaders in the area laid out just how impactful the virus currently is on healthcare in the county.

Paul Manternach, with MercyOne North Iowa, said more than one-third of in-patient beds are occupied by positive COVID-19 patients.

"I'm asking you as a doctor, a husband and a father to wear a mask when in public and refrain from large gatherings," he said.

Brian Hanft with Cerro Gordo County Public Health said "now is not the time to relax safety measures. Based on recent numbers the virus is at our doorstep and is knocking loudly."

