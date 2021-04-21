Mayo Clinic's 'Waste Not, Wag A Lot' program saves on food waste, donates dog biscuits to animal shelters

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During the month of April, Mayo Clinic is running its 'Waste Not, Wag A Lot' program, designed to limit food waste and give pets a tasty treat.

The program takes discarded food items such as oatmeal and fruit and turns them into dog biscuits. The biscuits are available at Mayo Clinic Food Services at $5 per bag.

Those treats are then donated to Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester and Coulee Region Animal Shelter in La Crosse.

LeAnn Bauer, wellness and sustainability director at Mayo Food Services said with Earth Day upcoming, it's a great way to limit waste.

"Really nice way to promote stop food wasting and our staff have been really excited to run this program as well," she said. "We have a lot of animal lovers amongst us and to put that spin on it has brought excitement."

Bauer said Mayo saved 180 lbs of food in its first ten days of running the program. La Crosse has saved 130 lbs through the first two weeks.