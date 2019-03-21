Clear
Two waste collection drivers recognized for being good Samaritans

"It's something that I would do normally, just help people," says one driver.

Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 7:07 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Advanced Disposal is a waste collection company that serves 16 states, including Minnesota. For Good Samaritan day on March 13th, they recognized several employees on Facebook for performing good deeds that go beyond their job duties. Two Rochester drivers were recognized.

While on the job, Pat Scharf saw a man slip and fall on ice while getting out of his car. Scharf hopped out of his truck to help him, and stayed with him and his wife until Scharf knew he was fine.

When Matt Webeck was on duty, he noticed a woman sitting on a curb and could tell something wasn't right. He got out of his truck and talked to her. When it became clear she was injured and disoriented, he called 911 and waited with her until first responders arrived.

"It's something that I would do normally, just help people," says Webeck.

"It comes natural. It's the right thing to do really and it's not just Matt and I. We have a lot of drivers here that do that. I think almost everybody has helped somebody here," adds Scharf.

