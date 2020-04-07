Running a 5k through your phone

RICEVILLE, Iowa - 5k races aren't the most ideal activities to socially distance during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail Association in Riceville is bringing racing online.

The Sunshine & Sanity 5k was created as a virtual race through your phone. Wapsi volunteer Juliet O'Keefe said they wanted their runners to still be able to get out on the trails.

"They still want to compete, they still want to be active, what can we offer them?" O'Keefe said. "So a virtual 5K is what we can do."

To race, you need to download the Racejoy app and head to the trail. With a high school track season delayed, O'Keefe said this is a great way for anyone to stay active.

"This is a way for them to show off their training and feel like they accomplished something," O'Keefe said.

The race takes place the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the month until August. Runners are encouraged to observe social distancing.