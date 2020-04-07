Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Running a 5k through your phone

Through the Racejoy app, anyone can run a 5k through their phone.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 10:42 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

RICEVILLE, Iowa - 5k races aren't the most ideal activities to socially distance during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Wapsi-Great Western Line Trail Association in Riceville is bringing racing online.

The Sunshine & Sanity 5k was created as a virtual race through your phone. Wapsi volunteer Juliet O'Keefe said they wanted their runners to still be able to get out on the trails.

"They still want to compete, they still want to be active, what can we offer them?" O'Keefe said. "So a virtual 5K is what we can do."

To race, you need to download the Racejoy app and head to the trail. With a high school track season delayed, O'Keefe said this is a great way for anyone to stay active.

"This is a way for them to show off their training and feel like they accomplished something," O'Keefe said.

The race takes place the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the month until August. Runners are encouraged to observe social distancing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Showers possible on Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping EMS and Firefighters apart during the pandemic

Image

Virtual 5K

Image

Minnesota leads the way for takeout food

Image

Mason City YMCA hosts virtual 5k

Image

Sharing Music During the Pandemic

Image

Make Your Own Disinfectant

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/7

Image

Grocery store safety measures

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough talks about Covid-19 anxiety

Image

Two businesses closing due to COVID-19

Community Events