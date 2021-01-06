Washington, D.C. resident reacts to chaos on Capitol Hill

KIMT NEWS 3 - Take a moment and think about what this day of chaos must have been like for residents on the nation's capitol. We're checking in with a D.C. resident to find out what it was like.

Ryan Namata has been working at home because of the pandemic. He lives a mile and a half from the U.S. Captitol.

While he didn't directly see what was happening, he could hear police cars with sirens wailing as they headed towards the capitol.

He even received an emergency alert on his phone, saying a curfew was going into place tonight.

Many of his friends were directly impacted by what happened. He says a lawyer friend wore body armor as he left his office.

Namata says he's used to protests in D.C., but this definitely felt much different.

"This one is definitely, the way my friends describe it, who were there and evacuated right away, this one feels different because they fear for their life," said Namata.