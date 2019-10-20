Washing cars for disabled veterans

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Saturday started off a bit wet, but the rain actually benefitted one group as they washed cars to help disabled veteranss.

Worth County 4-H and Lions Club members offered free car washes Saturday morning at the Northwood Fire Department, while collecting donations as well. The money is going towards the Iowa City-based 'Castaway Disabilities', whose mission is giving disabled veterans a week-long fishing trip to Lake Rathbun in Appanoose County each May.

Bob Perry is part of the Northwood Lions Club, and says a trip like this means the world, as it provides an escape from the daily struggle.

"They say things like, 'this gives me an opportunity whereas 358 days of the year, I may be concerned about my disabilities and the hospital treatments I need to go through.' It gives them the opportunity to be with other disabled veterans."

And the trip covers all aspects for each vet.

"Everything from small things like bait for the disabled veterans, to wheelchair lifts to transfer them from the dock to the boat. It might be a pontoon boat or a regular boat."