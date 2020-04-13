Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Wash your hands to Olmsted Medical Center's new song

Olmsted Medical Center has a solution to make time go faster while you're washing your hands.

Posted: Apr 13, 2020 7:56 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted Medical Center released a 47 second video you can sing along to while washing your hands.

If you have the song on while your hands are under the sink, you'll scrub all the germs away because that exceeds the recommended amount of time to wash your hands. The local musician behind the catchy tune, Michael Terrill, also manages the coffee shop at Olmsted Medical Center. He said he came up with the idea in hopes of keeping the morale and positivity up during these times of uncertainty, while also doing a good thing. "We all could do stuff to help out our local health care workers," Terrill said. "So just doing anything I can to bring a smile to the people at OMC and Mayo."

Terrill said he wrote the song in just one quick sitting, but the effects it could have go beyond that. "It's what musicians like to do," Terrill said. "It's the reason why music is around. We just like to help people out in the ways that we can."

If you would like to learn the song for yourself, you can watch it here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
Sun to return for the majority of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reporter Contracts Coronavirus

Image

Preparing for Baseball Season Despite the Pandemic

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/13

Image

Feeding the country: food suppliers & COVID-19

Image

Long-term facilities hit hard during pandemic

Image

Olmsted County reports 143 cases

Image

Protecting Your Video Chat

Image

Hourcar Offers Free Driving For Non -Profits

Image

Mower County Senior Meal Program Expands

Image

Rochester Restaurants Hire Back Employees

Community Events