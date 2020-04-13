Wash your hands to Olmsted Medical Center's new song

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted Medical Center released a 47 second video you can sing along to while washing your hands.

If you have the song on while your hands are under the sink, you'll scrub all the germs away because that exceeds the recommended amount of time to wash your hands. The local musician behind the catchy tune, Michael Terrill, also manages the coffee shop at Olmsted Medical Center. He said he came up with the idea in hopes of keeping the morale and positivity up during these times of uncertainty, while also doing a good thing. "We all could do stuff to help out our local health care workers," Terrill said. "So just doing anything I can to bring a smile to the people at OMC and Mayo."

Terrill said he wrote the song in just one quick sitting, but the effects it could have go beyond that. "It's what musicians like to do," Terrill said. "It's the reason why music is around. We just like to help people out in the ways that we can."

If you would like to learn the song for yourself, you can watch it here.