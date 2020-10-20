Waseca turns out to welcome home wounded police officer

WASECA, Minn. (AP) — The southern Minnesota city of Waseca has welcomed home a police officer who was critically wounded more than 10 months ago.

Hundreds of people lined the sidewalks Monday to support Arik Matson, who walked along a line of fellow officers waiting under a giant “Welcome Home, Arik!” banner.

The 33-year-old was shot in the head Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a prowler.

He had multiple surgeries and spent the last several months in a Nebraska rehabilitation facility.

Tyler Robert Janovsky, who was wanted on drug charges, pleaded guilty to the shooting. He'll be sentenced Nov. 6