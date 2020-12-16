Clear

Waseca man charged with cheating dozens of travel agents

Facing four counts of federal wire fraud.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 12:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Waseca man is facing federal charges over defrauding travel agents over hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Matthew Harald Schumacher, 44, is accused of four counts of wire fraud in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. Investigators say Schumacher defrauded at least 36 travels agents around the country by misappropriating $484,000 in commission payments owed to the travel agents by travel suppliers.

The federal indictment alleges that Schumacher, owner and operator of Travel Troops and Vacation Agent Nation, offered travel agents higher commission fees from industry suppliers like airlines, resorts, and cruise companies if they booked through his companies instead of on their own. Authorities say Schumacher claimed he could collect those higher commissions from suppliers and then distribute the money to the travel agents.

However. Schumacher is accused of keeping commission payments for his own personal use. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says Schumacher deposited at least approximately $160,000 to a personal account, funding of at least approximately $150,000 for his own travel expenses, including travel to Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Alaska, and multiple European countries, withdrew at least approximately $33,000 in cash, purchasing approximately $3,117 of electronics at Best Buy, as well as making payments for personal expenses, such as retail purchases, restaurant bills, car payments, credit card bills, StubHub ticket purchases, and loan payments.

