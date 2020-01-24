Waseca high school players can't wear hockey jerseys to honor wounded officer

WASECA, Minn. - High school hockey players in Waseca won't be able to wear game jerseys made in honor of a local police officer gravely wounded in the line of duty.
League officials stepped in and told the school the jerseys don't comply with rules for uniforms. The decision drew criticism on social media.
The jerseys donated by a Minnesota company are emblazoned with the words “Waseca Police” and Officer Arik Matson’s badge number on the front and his last name above each player’s number on the back.
Matson was shot in the head earlier this month while responding to a call.
