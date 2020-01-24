Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Waseca high school players can't wear hockey jerseys to honor wounded officer

Officer Arik Matson

League officials say it is against the rules.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 7:27 AM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 7:28 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASECA, Minn. - High school hockey players in Waseca won't be able to wear game jerseys made in honor of a local police officer gravely wounded in the line of duty.

League officials stepped in and told the school the jerseys don't comply with rules for uniforms. The decision drew criticism on social media.

The jerseys donated by a Minnesota company are emblazoned with the words “Waseca Police” and Officer Arik Matson’s badge number on the front and his last name above each player’s number on the back.

Matson was shot in the head earlier this month while responding to a call.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 1/24

Image

Homelessness increases in Minnesota

Image

Cafe fundraiser for officer Matson

Image

NIACC women's hoops off to best start ever

Image

Two Granny Basketball teams to be honored

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/23

Image

Minnesota homelessness up

Image

City Council Raise reactions

Image

Rochester Housing Market Outlook for 2020

Image

10th Annual Autism Awareness Gala

Community Events