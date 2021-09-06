Waseca football team laying it all out on the field for their Coach

WASECA, Minn. - On Friday night, something unthinkable happened at Waseca High School.

With just 31 seconds left in the game, Head Coach Brad Wendland collapsed on the sideline.

He went into cardiac arrest.

According to Athletics Director Joe Hedervare, both athletic trainers stepped in and first responders got there quickly to help.

Coach is recovering well in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The Waseca Bluejays travel to Marshall on Friday and Hedervare says they plan to play that game in Coach's honor.

"I know the boys are excited to go out on the field and kind of represent Coach and his program and hopefully we make Coach proud in the effort that we show on Friday night. I know they're excited about that chance and that opportunity," says Hedervare.