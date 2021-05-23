Waseca community holds 'Matson Strong Benefit' in support of officer who was injured in line of duty

WASECA, Minn. - Nearly a year and a half ago, Waseca police officer Arik Matson was shot and severely injured in the line of duty.

Since then the community has shown its continuous support.

Saturday's "Matson Strong Benefit" was nothing short of that.

It was January of last year Officer Matson and 3 other officers responded to a call in Waseca.

Matson was shot and critically injured.

Since then he has been in and out of care and continues to receive medical attention.

The Waseca community has shown immense support for the Matson family in the last year,

Minnesota State Senator John Jasinski was there showing his support.

“The support is really amazing and Waseca does it wonderfully, and I think it's great for a community to get that much behind something that's happened, and it really brings the community together so we're excited about that,” he says.

The fundraiser was originally planned for last March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

More than a year later, the benefit transformed into a much bigger event with auctions, food vendors, and live music.

Officer Matson was recently named ‘Police officer of the year.’

Senator Jasinski says they are working on a bill to increase sentencing guidelines for those who attempt to kill police.

He says supporting law enforcement is one of the most important things they can do in government.

“We want them to know that we're behind them, it's tough to see something happen like this to have a police officer injured as Arik did, but we want them to know that we're behind them to support them and make sure they know how important we feel law enforcement is to our state,” says Jasinski.

All proceeds of the event will benefit the Matson family.