Wartburg offering free tuition to make up for pandemic interruptions

WAVERLY, Iowa – Wartburg College is offering students a fifth year with no tuition.

School president Darrel Colson says it is to ensure all current students affected by changes at Wartburg due to the COVID-19 pandemic can get the “full Wartburg experience.”

“At Wartburg, we take pride in our holistic approach to education; we offer a rigorous academic program with an emphasis on living one’s learning,” says Colson. “Because the pandemic has interrupted so many of our normal activities, we want to ensure that our graduates receive the full benefit of a Wartburg education. Offering free tuition for a fifth year seems to fit the bill; students can return for another semester or year to complete any activity they feel as if they left unfinished.”

The current plan is for in-person classes to resume at Wartburg in late August.

“We cannot be sure what to expect this year, and therefore we cannot be sure that the year will meet our students’ and their families’ expectations,” says Colson. “Whether they are first-year students just beginning their journey as a Knight or seniors contemplating that next step, we want to ensure that all of our current students are given every opportunity to live the fullness of the Wartburg experience.”

The free tuition offer is for students enrolled full-time at Wartburg College during the 2020-21 school year.