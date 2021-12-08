Wartburg College adds women's wrestling program

WAVERLY, Iowa - Wartburg College is adding a women's wrestling program.

The Director of Wrestling says the school is hoping to get it going as soon as the upcoming year.

"It's well deserved and overdue, in all honesty. Currently, there are 108 programs in college wrestling that have women's wrestling. And it's on the rise. It's an NCAA emerging sport and I would hope in the next couple of years, it will be sanctioned by the NCAA," says Director of Wrestling Eric Keller.

Wartburg College is the first American Rivers Conference school to add a women's wrestling program and the school is the only NCAA Division III school in Iowa to have a women's team.

"Hopefully we can get this thing cranking as quick as possible so they can jump right in and experience everything that the sport of wrestling offers," says Keller.

The expectation is to win championships, but it's about more than just that.

"We focus on the day-to-day and the process of getting there. But ultimately, if you help everybody in your program reach their full potential typically, for us, the wrestling side of it works out," says Keller.

The women's program will begin competition in the 2022 - 2023 season.

The school is still looking for a head coach.