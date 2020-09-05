Waldorf Warriors football fired up for new season

FOREST CITY, Iowa -- College football has kicked off across the country, but not everyone is going to get to play this year. The Waldorf Warriors are fortunate to be playing and Head Coach Will Finley is ready to get going.

Finley is in his second year at Waldorf -- his first as head coach. He's never had to deal with a pandemic like this but things are going well for the Warriors who held a scrimmage Saturday.

The purple and black had a great 2019 season, finishing 7-3 and placing in the top 25 for the first time in school history.

With any team playing right now there was uncertainty whether they'd have a season, but Finley says his guys are fired up and ready to go.

"They were hitting today so they were ready to go, I mean we'll travel on Friday and I mean you can just feel the excitement," he said. "You know it's just hard work, roll our sleeves up and compete."

The Warriors will open up their season Sept. 12 at Valley City State. Waldorf's home opener is Sept. 26 against Presentation.