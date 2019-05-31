'Warrior Wagons' is helping pediatric cancer families

ROCHESTER, Minn. - They are the youngest warrior in the fight of their lives. The American Childhood Cancer organization estimates yearly more than 15,000 children between the ages of birth and 19-years-old are diagnosed with cancer.

It is a story of hope and finding peace as Heidi Becker and her husband push forward following their son's death.

"We first learned about Warrior Wagons the first four days that Eleanor was diagnosed in the hospital," explained Robyn Miller, Eleanor's mother.

At first glance you'd never suspect Eleanor is battling a deadly disease.

"Eleanor was diagnosed a day after she turned the age of 3, with A-L-L Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia B Cell," said Miller.

Now in remission, and still undergoing treatments, a little red wagon has made a big difference for the Miller family.

Just four days after Eleanor was diagnosed the family would find a wagon in their hospital room.

"A red wagon had came into our room and it was filled with towels and silverware and plastic plates and toothbrushes and a hamper and everything to make you feel like you were right at home in an environment that you felt like you should not be in, I guess," said MIller.

The little red wagon, was a Warrior Wagon.

"Drew's name means warrior," explained Heidi Becker.

Becker and her husband founded 'Warrior Wagons' after losing their own son.

"We had our son, Drew, who died of Neuroblastoma 2.5 years ago, so in January of 2016," said Becker.

You might be wondering why the family decided to create a non-profit that gives wagons to families?

"(It was) because someone had given us a collapsible wagon very similar and we used it all the time. We would take it with us from the clinic appointments - because Mayo Clinic is so all over the place so to get from one end to the other it was so convenient to have," said Becker.

The brave warrior's legacy lives on through wagons, quilts, and everyday necessities that fill the red wagons, and help other pediatric cancer families.The non-profit offers strength for the Becker family.

"Cancer didn't take anything from us. Cancer gave us a lot as far as perspective, experience, and learning our own strength and where our faith came from," said Becker.

For sweet little Eleanor and her family the wagons offer a sense of normalcy and hope.

"Kids are very resilient they don't act like, they don't realize what is going on. She will say I get chemo, I'm sick. She doesn't really understand, so she just wants to live her life even if it is in the hospital with a coloring book and play-doh," said Miller.

Since Warrior Wagons began the Becker family has given out more than 50 little red wagons, mostly at Mayo Clinic. They have since expanded to the Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.

There are certain criteria families must meet in order to receive a wagon.

For more information or to learn how you can donate to the non-profit head to Warrior Wagons.