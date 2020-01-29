Warren talks on issues ahead of caucus

MASON CITY, Iowa - As the Iowa Caucuses get closer, we're talking with candidates who are making the final push across the Hawkeye State and getting their message out to voters before Monday.

While in Washington, D.C. this week for the impeachment hearings against President Trump, Massachusetts Senator and Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren spoke with KIMT Tuesday morning.

With students in Iowa participating in the youth straw poll this week, we asked if young voters may feel disenfranchised with the current state of politics. She feels that because of certain restrictions like proper identification and residency, it may make it more difficult for young people to get involved. However, she has a plan to change that.

"I've got a lot of plans to expand voting, but we've got to win first. And the way to win first is we've got to turn out young voters. I think the best way to do that is talk about the things that dramatically affect their lives and their future."

Despite the climate of polarization, she believes ther remains an opportunity for common ground for Republicans and Democrats.

"Let's start by working on the things we agree on together. If we get that anti-corruption bill through...now, we can really start doing it on climate, we can really start doing it on health care, we can really start delivering."

The Senator will be back in Iowa this Friday for events in Ames and Des Moines.