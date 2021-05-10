Warren Skaaren Charitable Trust gifts $75,000 to RCTC for scholarships

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There will soon be funds available for students looking to pursue higher education at Rochester Community and Technical College.

A former RCTC alumnus and Hollywood screenwriter is supporting students facing barriers through a charitable trust. The Warren Skaaren Charitable Trust is gifting $75,000 to RCTC for scholarships over the next three years.

The gift is specifically intended to help make college education more accessible and affordable for high-need students who often face barriers when going to college such as students of color and single parents.

RCTC President Jeffery Boyd explained, "They had a special place in Warren's heart and so his Trust, knowing what his intentions were, and those things that were near and dear to his heart and then also understanding that those are some of the most vulnerable people as far as getting an education so I think those were people that he wanted to make sure his dollars paid for."

Notable films Skaaren worked on include Batman, Top Gun, and Beetlejuice.

He passed away in 1990 but the Trust he created continues to support causes that matter to him.

Students can begin applying for the scholarships on May 10th. You can find more information on how to apply by clicking here.