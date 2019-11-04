Warrant served on man accused of trashing Cerro Gordo County apartment

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A man wanted for allegedly trashing an apartment before moving out is facing a felony criminal mischief charge.

Jacob Bruns, 25, of Clear Lake, was booked Friday into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Bruns had a warrant for his arrest related to causing $2,800 in damage to an apartment in the 700 block of 12th Ave. N in Clear Lake.

Bruns is accused of causing significant damage to six interior doors, four kitchen cabinets and two bathroom cabinet drawers, according to court documents.

Authorities said he lived in the apartment from July of 2017 to early 2018.