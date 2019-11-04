CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A man wanted for allegedly trashing an apartment before moving out is facing a felony criminal mischief charge.
Jacob Bruns, 25, of Clear Lake, was booked Friday into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
Bruns had a warrant for his arrest related to causing $2,800 in damage to an apartment in the 700 block of 12th Ave. N in Clear Lake.
Bruns is accused of causing significant damage to six interior doors, four kitchen cabinets and two bathroom cabinet drawers, according to court documents.
Authorities said he lived in the apartment from July of 2017 to early 2018.
Related Content
- Warrant served on man accused of trashing Cerro Gordo County apartment
- Cerro Gordo County warrant cleanup nets another meth arrest
- Green Bay woman serving time in Cerro Gordo County
- Drug charges for Cerro Gordo County man
- Cerro Gordo Co. 'warrant cleanup' results in multiple meth arrests
- Accused fake drug dealer jailed in Cerro Gordo County
- Accused knife-thrower pleads guilty in Cerro Gordo County
- First confirmed flu in Cerro Gordo County
- Cerro Gordo County dispatchers receive $16,000 grant
- Car theft sentence in Cerro Gordo County
Scroll for more content...