Clear

Warrant served on man accused of trashing Cerro Gordo County apartment

Jacob Bruns/Cerro Gordo County Jail

A man wanted for allegedly trashing an apartment before moving out is facing a felony criminal mischief charge.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 11:18 AM

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A man wanted for allegedly trashing an apartment before moving out is facing a felony criminal mischief charge.

Jacob Bruns, 25, of Clear Lake, was booked Friday into the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Bruns had a warrant for his arrest related to causing $2,800 in damage to an apartment in the 700 block of 12th Ave. N in Clear Lake.

Bruns is accused of causing significant damage to six interior doors, four kitchen cabinets and two bathroom cabinet drawers, according to court documents.

Authorities said he lived in the apartment from July of 2017 to early 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Snow in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Olmsted County fire destroys barn

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The latest on the chance for midweek snowfall

Image

Looking at possible snow in the forecast

Image

Preparing for winter driving

Image

Volunteer fire department gifted new equipment

Image

Pete Buttigieg visits North Iowa

Image

City council election in Charles City

Image

World War II veteran turns 100 years old

Image

RCTC's Rutledge named MCAC Southern Division Player of the Year

Community Events