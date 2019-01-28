Clear
Warning of dangerous temps on the way

You can prevent hypothermia by covering up your skin, dressing in layers, and staying dry.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 7:01 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a tragic reminder of just how dangerous the cold weather is after a Rochester man was found dead on Sunday.

He likely died from hypothermia, which can happen to anyone. However, there are ways to prevent it by covering up your skin, dressing in layers, and staying dry.

More overnight snow means getting digging out on Monday. For Dave Skogen, it also means keeping warm.

“You have to be cautious and be careful,” Skogen said, “because it can get to you pretty fast if you don't watch it, especially in this cold.”

With the windchills we’ll be seeing this week, frostbite can occur within just 10 minutes of being outside.

For Minnesotans like Mandy Cain, it’s just another winter.

“You live in Minnesota. It's just part of what goes on here,” Cain, of Dodge Center, said. “Snow, cold you just learn to live with it.”

However if you’re not careful, Mayo Clinic says the extreme cold can turn deadly.

Frostbite happens when tissues in our extremities – like ears, fingers, and toes – freeze.

Hypothermia happens when your body loses heat faster than it can produce it. That’s why health professionals say to know the signs of hypothermia like intense shivering, drowsiness and muscle weakness, dizziness, and nausea.

Dressing warm is key, as well as keeping dry.

“Having your pant legs get wet against your skin you know and then these temperatures can cause frostbite,” Cain said. “You just don't think about that kind of stuff but it's true. So it's always good to wear an extra layer.”

If you suspect someone has hypothermia, call 911 or your local emergency number immediately. While you wait for help to arrive, gently move the person inside if possible and replace wet clothing with warm, dry coats and blankets.

Travel will remain difficult tonight and tomorrow morning. We're tracking dangerous cold.
Community Events