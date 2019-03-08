Clear
Warning issued on dangerous counterfeit pills

Linked to southern Minnesota overdose death.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 3:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The public is being warned about “Mexican Oxy” after a fatal overdose in southern Minnesota.

The death of Beth Leann Roulet, 38, is believed to be connected to the pills which look like oxycodone but actually contain the much more dangerous drug fentanyl. Roulet was found dead in Mankato Tuesday and small, light-blue colored pills at the scene had the letter “M” on one side and the number 30 on the other.

“Counterfeit opioid drugs are designed to look like the real thing,” says Drew Evans, BCA Superintendent. “Your supplier has no idea which dose would kill you, and neither will you. There is no safe dose.”

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Drug Chemistry Laboratory has confirmed the pills, which looked like legitimately manufactured oxycodone, had fentanyl in them. Investigators say these counterfeit pills are believed to originate in Mexico and have been linked to overdose deaths across the country.

“Violent Crime Enforcement Teams are targeting mid to high level drug dealers in hopes of making our communities safer,” says Brian Marquart, statewide gang and drug coordinator.

No charges have been filed as the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force continues to investigate the overdose.

Photos courtesy of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

