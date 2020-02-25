Warning about smoking-related fire deaths after 4 Minnesota deaths

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The State Fire Marshal Jim Smith says in January alone four fire deaths appear to be smoking-related.

A press release says eight people died in fires between Jan. 9 and Jan. 23. Smith says four of these fatalities are likely smoking-related, according to preliminary investigations.

To avoid tragedies like that from happening, the Rochester Fire Department says you shouldn't smoke inside instead take it outside.

Extinguish the cigarettes in an ashtray filled with sand or water, not potted plants or other vegetation.

Firefighters say not disposing of cigarettes properly could have serious consequences for more than just the smoker.

Captain Caleb Feine explained, "If you live in a multi-family dwelling potentially that could start a fire that could affect other people as well. So just really making sure that smoking material is out and that it's not going to cause a problem for you or others is the biggest concern."

The State Fire Marshal also says smoking is the leading cause of fatal fires in Minnesota.