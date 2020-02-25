Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Warning about smoking-related fire deaths after 4 Minnesota deaths

The State Fire Marshal Jim Smith says in January alone four fire deaths appear to be smoking related.

Posted: Feb 25, 2020 5:41 PM
Updated: Feb 25, 2020 5:43 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The State Fire Marshal Jim Smith says in January alone four fire deaths appear to be smoking-related.

A press release says eight people died in fires between Jan. 9 and Jan. 23. Smith says four of these fatalities are likely smoking-related, according to preliminary investigations.

To avoid tragedies like that from happening, the Rochester Fire Department says you shouldn't smoke inside instead take it outside.

Extinguish the cigarettes in an ashtray filled with sand or water, not potted plants or other vegetation.

Firefighters say not disposing of cigarettes properly could have serious consequences for more than just the smoker.

Captain Caleb Feine explained, "If you live in a multi-family dwelling potentially that could start a fire that could affect other people as well. So just really making sure that smoking material is out and that it's not going to cause a problem for you or others is the biggest concern."

The State Fire Marshal also says smoking is the leading cause of fatal fires in Minnesota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Snow chances diminish, cooler temps incoming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Smoking-Related Fire Deaths

Image

K9 Getting a Protective Vest

Image

Strong Turnout for Early Voting

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/25

Image

Proposal for new park in Rochester

Image

Mason City shooting investigation

Image

Suicide prevention training for agriculture communities

Image

Protest at Quality Pig Processors

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Natonal Eating Disorder Awareness Week

Community Events