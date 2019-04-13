Warming shelters open in a few North Iowa towns

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - With many still in the dark throughout the day Friday, a few towns have opened warming shelters.

One such shelter at Helgeson Truman Civic Center in Lake Mills opened Friday moring. Ruth Willier is a cook at the center, and is thankful that many communities are providing the option. And they're making sure the word gets out for those who need it.

"Police department, Facebook, all the city offices are on Facebook. Everybody's spreading the word. And word of mouth, of course."

Other shelters in Winnebago County opened at the Leland Community Center, the Buffalo Center Fire Hall, and Thompson City Hall. In addition, a shelter opened at the Kensett Community Center.