Warming centers open in many north Iowa counties

Worth County Alerts:
A warming center has been opened at the Kensett Community Center in Kensett Iowa for Worth County residents that are still without power.
Winnebago County:
The following locations are available to come and get warm for residents without power:
Lake Mills Area: Helgeson Truman Civic Center, 227 West Main Street, Lake Mills
Leland Area: Opening at 10:00 a.m. Leland City Hall, 316 Walnut Street, Leland
Buffalo Center Area: Buffalo Center Fire Hall, 109 1st Street NE (Park on West side of the building), Buffalo Center
Thompson Area: Thompson City Hall, 167 2nd Avenue, Thompson
Mitchell County Alerts:
Citizens needing shelter in the St Ansgar area can go to 1st Lutheran Parish Hall in St Ansgar. Contact the sheriff's office for further details
MORE STORM COVERAGE
24 hours later, thousands still without power - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/After-24-hours-thousands-in-north-Iowa-southern-Minnesota-still-without-power-508481891.html
500 poles on ground in Freeborn, Mower Counties - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/500-poles-either-broken-or-on-the-ground-in-Freeborn-Mower-counties-508489971.html
Warming center open in many north Iowa counties - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Warming-centers-opened-in-north-Iowa-due-to-power-outages-508489051.html
Power could be out until Monday in some parts of southern Minnesota - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Thousands-without-power-in-Freeborn-Mower-Counties-as-storm-whips-through-area-508429621.html
Photos and videos from the April storm - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Damage-done-Viewer-submitted-photos-from-Thursdays-storm-508439331.html
Outages affected more than 9,000 in north Iowa - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Many-north-Iowa-counties-dealing-with-power-outages-Thursday-morning-508425341.html
Some north Iowa schools had to get creative due to power outage - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Students-stay-in-school-during-power-outage-508466751.html
Roof ripped off Britt building sounded like ‘trucks colliding’ - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Roof-ripped-off-Britt-building-during--508438621.html
Canopy collapse closes Winnebago Co. gas station - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Canopy-collapse--508441071.html
Mower County under a state of emergency - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Mower-County-under-a-State-of-Emergency-508464651.html
Dodge County declares a state of emergency - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/State-of-Emergency-declared-in-Dodge-County-508458261.html
Rest stops on I-90 near Rochester closed due to outage - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/I-90-rest-areas-closed-near-Rochester-508441001.html
