Warming centers open in many north Iowa counties

Worth County Alerts:

A warming center has been opened at the Kensett Community Center in Kensett Iowa for Worth County residents that are still without power.

Winnebago County:

The following locations are available to come and get warm for residents without power:

Lake Mills Area: Helgeson Truman Civic Center, 227 West Main Street, Lake Mills

Leland Area: Opening at 10:00 a.m. Leland City Hall, 316 Walnut Street, Leland

Buffalo Center Area: Buffalo Center Fire Hall, 109 1st Street NE (Park on West side of the building), Buffalo Center

Thompson Area: Thompson City Hall, 167 2nd Avenue, Thompson

Mitchell County Alerts:

Citizens needing shelter in the St Ansgar area can go to 1st Lutheran Parish Hall in St Ansgar. Contact the sheriff's office for further details

MORE STORM COVERAGE

24 hours later, thousands still without power - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/After-24-hours-thousands-in-north-Iowa-southern-Minnesota-still-without-power-508481891.html

500 poles on ground in Freeborn, Mower Counties - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/500-poles-either-broken-or-on-the-ground-in-Freeborn-Mower-counties-508489971.html

Warming center open in many north Iowa counties - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Warming-centers-opened-in-north-Iowa-due-to-power-outages-508489051.html

Power could be out until Monday in some parts of southern Minnesota - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Thousands-without-power-in-Freeborn-Mower-Counties-as-storm-whips-through-area-508429621.html

Photos and videos from the April storm - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Damage-done-Viewer-submitted-photos-from-Thursdays-storm-508439331.html

Outages affected more than 9,000 in north Iowa - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Many-north-Iowa-counties-dealing-with-power-outages-Thursday-morning-508425341.html

Some north Iowa schools had to get creative due to power outage - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Students-stay-in-school-during-power-outage-508466751.html

Roof ripped off Britt building sounded like ‘trucks colliding’ - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Roof-ripped-off-Britt-building-during--508438621.html

Canopy collapse closes Winnebago Co. gas station - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Canopy-collapse--508441071.html

Mower County under a state of emergency - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/Mower-County-under-a-State-of-Emergency-508464651.html

Dodge County declares a state of emergency - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/State-of-Emergency-declared-in-Dodge-County-508458261.html

Rest stops on I-90 near Rochester closed due to outage - https://www.kimt.com/content/news/I-90-rest-areas-closed-near-Rochester-508441001.html