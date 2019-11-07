Warming center plans to open when temperature drops

ROCHESTER, Minn- The early arrival of cold weather temperatures dipping into the teens has made things tough on all of us particularly the homeless.

The Salvation Army warming center won't open until the temperature hits zero. For people, without shelter, it doesn't have to get that cold to impact their well being. Katie Schweitzer has struggled to find housing for a decade. For the Rochester woman, the worst part of homelessness is being cold.

She says when the temperature drops, her immune system can't keep up.

"You can't get bronchitis from the cold,” Schweitzer I can get upper respiratory infections. Your ears will get ear infections, your face will turn red and dry. "

Schweitzer says she hopes the community steps up to do something to help the homeless population out.

This year there is a new shelter for the homeless opening up across from the Government Center.

Schweitzer says still more needs to be done.