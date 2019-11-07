Clear

Warming center plans to open when temperature drops

The Salvation Army warming center won't open until the temperature hits zero.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- The early arrival of cold weather temperatures dipping into the teens has made things tough on all of us particularly the homeless.

The Salvation Army warming center won't open until the temperature hits zero. For people, without shelter, it doesn't have to get that cold to impact their well being. Katie Schweitzer has struggled to find housing for a decade. For the Rochester woman, the worst part of homelessness is being cold.
She says when the temperature drops, her immune system can't keep up.

"You can't get bronchitis from the cold,” Schweitzer I can get upper respiratory infections. Your ears will get ear infections, your face will turn red and dry. "

Schweitzer says she hopes the community steps up to do something to help the homeless population out.
This year there is a new shelter for the homeless opening up across from the Government Center.
Schweitzer says still more needs to be done.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 2°
More arctic air on the way today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Video Game Curfew

Image

Warming Center

Image

New seasonal parking changes put to the test

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Warmer weekend before another plunge

Image

SAW: Ellie Bobinet

Image

A sport for your inner Lumberjack and Jill

Image

Hagedorn town hall

Image

Kruckeberg sentencing

Image

Referendum: What's next?

Community Events