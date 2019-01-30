Church doors open to get people out of the cold

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the downtown area, Trinity Lutheran Church's doors were open on Wednesday because of the extreme cold. Office manager Michele Nyman kept the doors unlocked while she was at work in case someone came by and needed to get out of the cold.

"Nobody should have to endure this. If they need to warm up, any doors should be open because its deadly, its scary," says Nyman.

Hot coffee was available, and the church also has blankets made by their quilters group, gas cards, and grocery cards in case someone comes by who needs it.

The doors locked again around 4:30 PM when staff left for the day.