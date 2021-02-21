Warmer weather brings ice skaters to the rink, despite the snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Despite the snow, many people were out enjoying the warmer temperatures on Sunday, including those who enjoy ice skating.

The Skate Club is a Facebook group that meets at the Soldiers Memorial Field oval every Sunday at 2 p.m.

A few skaters had shovels today to help create paths on the ice.

Co-founder Rosei Skipper says The Skate Club began when she and a friend decided they needed to get more creative during the pandemic.

She says the club has been gaining speed and everyone is welcome.

"They started renting skates on Sunday now, as well as Saturdays, so hopefully more people will be able to come out and try. The skates for rent are free, so it's easy to try before committing to owning your own," says Skipper.

Rochester Parks and Recreation has ice skates available for free free on weekends from noon to 4 p.m.