Warmer temperatures, weekend activities prompt safety reminder

Warmer temperatures, football parties and weekend activities prompt a safety reminder from the Rochester Police Department.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 4:50 PM
Updated: Jan 30, 2020 5:09 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With temperatures forecasted to reach nearly 40-degrees this weekend you may be tempted to get out and enjoy it!

Between Winterfest in Rochester, the Winter Dance Party taking place in Clear Lake and football parties there's plenty going on.

However, with all that activity, the Rochester Police Department says it's likely to be a busy weekend out on the roadways.

Sgt. Kent Perlich says if you're hitting the road be on the look-out for impaired drivers as well as icy road conditions despite warmer daytime temperatures.

He said, "You do have more persons who are consuming alcohol and it does add a higher risk of travel. We're well aware of that and that's why we try to make more of a presence out there to prevent that type of thing."

It's also good to remember as temperatures drop to freezing overnight that means melting snow turns to ice on the roadways making slick conditions for drivers.

"You kind of get that false sense of security if you will," added Perlich. "You have the refreezing when the temperatures starts to drop into the evenings and if you don't recognize that and you don't adjust your driving behavior accordingly the more likely it is to result in accidents."

The department says it's always good to remember you have options to get home safely if you're planning on drinking this weekend including calling a ride share service or having a designated driver.

