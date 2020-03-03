Warmer temperatures means biking season is on the horizon

MASON CITY, Iowa - The weather is starting to get warmer, which means more people are getting outside and getting some much needed fresh air.

That includes excersising, and taking bike rides. But July will be here for you know it, and that's when not one, but two major bike rides will be held in Iowa: the longtime RAGBRAI, and the new Iowa's Ride, and training for the cross-state rides might be on your mind.

Chad Colby with Wayne's Ski, Cycle and Fitness primarily goes mountain biking, but is considering doing a day of either of the rides.

"If it falls on one of my days off, I might do a day of it."

The slightly warmer weather is getting riders into his store to get their bikes tuned up.

"There's a fair amount of people in the area that spend time snow biking as well. A lot of us bike year round, but as far as being out in the open on gravel roads and paved trails, we're seeing a little bit of the snow disappear and we're out able to do other things a little earlier."

"We're starting to see some repair bikes already. A lot of family bikes. I haven't seen anybody specifically train for RAGBRAI yet, but we have had some people stopping in because they've been out riding some of the gravels a little earlier this year."

If you're planning to dig the bike out of storage and start riding again, Colby advises to check your bike for issues, and to not do too much too soon.

"Start early, stay hydrated, stretch. If you've got big rides coming up, you just can't jump in all at once right away. If you rode a lot last year, and you haven't been staying active through the winter, it takes a little bit to build that up. If you have been staying up on your fitness and exercise, sometimes getting those longer intervals in helps a lot, and making sure you're up on your nutrition."

RAGBRAI will run from July 19-25, starting in Le Mars and ending in Clinton. Iowa's Ride will run a week earlier, from July 12-18, with riders going in the opposite direction from Dubuque to Rock Rapids.