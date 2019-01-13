Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Warm winter helping area business

The unseasonably warmer temperatures are helping some businesses.

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 11:25 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Usually this time of year, Jack Hawkins, co-owner of Carousel Floral Gifts and Garden, has to dig out some pots in the outdoor display, out of snow. But not this year. 

The warmer temperatures are keeping the snow away and business going well for the floral center. 

"Our whole business, being a garden and floral center, is based on weather, year round," Hawkins said. 

The shop doubled sales during some weeks in December, compared to the year before. Hawkins credits this to good weather. 

"In the winter if you get real long cold spells, people just don't want to move around. You hit nicer weather, and they're very willing to make that extra stop. And we're that extra stop. So really it does help," he said. 

The business plans to keep momentum moving into colder temepratures by getting ready for the big holidays. The next big one coming up: Valentines Day. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Cloudy and mild heading into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indivisible Rochester reorganizes to have voices heard

Image

Rochester Area Foundation’s Community Choice Grant, bringing community together

Image

Warm winter helping area business

Image

011119 10pm

Image

011019 10pm

Image

011019 6pm

Image

010919 10pm

Image

010919 6pm

Image

010519 10pm

Image

010419 10 pm

Community Events