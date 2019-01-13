Warm winter helping area business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Usually this time of year, Jack Hawkins, co-owner of Carousel Floral Gifts and Garden, has to dig out some pots in the outdoor display, out of snow. But not this year.

The warmer temperatures are keeping the snow away and business going well for the floral center.

"Our whole business, being a garden and floral center, is based on weather, year round," Hawkins said.

The shop doubled sales during some weeks in December, compared to the year before. Hawkins credits this to good weather.

"In the winter if you get real long cold spells, people just don't want to move around. You hit nicer weather, and they're very willing to make that extra stop. And we're that extra stop. So really it does help," he said.

The business plans to keep momentum moving into colder temepratures by getting ready for the big holidays. The next big one coming up: Valentines Day.