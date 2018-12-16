Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Warm weekend weather melts away community ice rinks

Stewartville’s ice rink did not open as planned.

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 10:06 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – The weekend’s warm weather melted away community ice rinks in Stewartville and Byron.

On Facebook, the City of Stewartville let community members know the two ice rinks at Meadow Park and Florence Park will not open because of lack of ice.

“It'd be nice to get out there and skate a little bit but I guess we'll just have to be patient,” Drew Lawson of Stewartville said.
His daughter plays hockey and said she’s eager to get out on the ice.

“I'd rather have it be prepared fully before we get on the ice. So, I guess it takes a little bit more time and we get warmer weather we'll just deal with it for now,” he said.

Lawson said he’s thankful for the convenience of the local rinks when they are up and running.

“We don’t have to drive to Rochester,” he said. “If we want to just get out for a quick half hour or hour in the evenings then it makes it pretty easy for us to just jump on the rink a couple blocks away.”

While Lawson is being patient, others in the area are taking matters into their own hands. Andrew Langseth made a rink in his backyard for the fourth year in a row.

“My favorite part of having our own is that our kids can come and play whenever they want,” he said. “So they'll wake up at six in the morning shooting pucks around, we play broomball every Friday night.”
A giant tarp base and wooden sides keeps his ice frozen, unlike the community rinks.

“It's pretty soft today, but nothing can get out,” Langseth said. “It's in a confined space, that's the game changer.”

Like Stewartville’s, Byron’s community rink needs more ice. But it also needs an ice rink attendant before it opens.

On Facebook, the city posted its job listing and let community members know the warming house cannot open without an attendant.

There is no word yet on when the Stewartville or Byron community rinks will open. Rochester’s rink at Soldier’s Field is scheduled to open on December 26th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Wonderful conditions will continue into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warm weekend weather affects ice rinks

Image

Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery

Image

Noisy Christmas toys

Image

Educator teaching in foreign country

Image

Toys for Tots shopping

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

48 Hours Preview: Find Jodi

Community Events