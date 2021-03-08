Warm weather is good news for outdoor drinking and dining in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This stretch of warm days is good news for local restaurants and breweries with patio seating.

While Little Thistle Brewing's patio is empty Monday while the brewery is closed, it was a different story this weekend. Co-owner Steve Finnie says the warm weather brought the busiest weekend in months. "Just trying to get the outdoor space looking nice. It's still a little wet and muddy in places, but as things dry out, this is what we do. We have a nice big outdoor patio and especially right now, it's the best way to keep everyone safe and outside," he says.

The brewery hosted special events and beer releases Saturday, and was open for the first Sunday in months. Masking and social distancing requirements were still in place, which Finnie says patrons followed without a hitch. "Weather was great and people were in great spirits... everyone was busy. All our staff worked really hard," he explains.

Minnesota drinking and dining establishments have gone through waves of opening and closing requirements, but nice weather and a big patio drive in more customers during the pandemic.

"I'll take this weather anytime, but I also know it's a little deceiving as we're probably going to get more snow at some point, but we'll take it while we can," says Finnie. While we still have a few really nice days ahead of us, there are some chances for snow early next week.

About one week from now, March 16th marks the one year anniversary of when Governor Walz issued the first order to close restaurants, bars, breweries, and other venues to indoor patrons.