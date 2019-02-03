Clear
Warm weather brings drivers to the car wash

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 8:30 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- With the last few days’ worth of warm weather people have been out and about and getting their cars cleaned.
Car washes were busy all morning despite a little bit of rain and let’s not forget we’re expecting to get some snow this week.
Those waiting in line say it’s still worth it even though they will inevitably get more salt and sand on their vehicles.
“Just precautionary,” said Adam Overbeck of Mason City. “You spend $10 on a wash or you can spend a thousand dollars to fix the rust.”

Tracking dense fog and a a wintry mixture for Monday morning.
