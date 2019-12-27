Warm temperatures not stopping ice fishing

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – the ice out on Clear Lake is still pretty well intact.

"There’s a lot of guys out there today. i counted twelve trucks down at the pump house. Another good popular spot down by those rushes,” said Andrew Hitchcock from Mason City.

Ice fishing is still going strong, even after the blast of warm temperatures we've had over the week. The ice is about 10 to 12 inches thick, but in some spots it’s thinner.

"Still safe for ATVs and you know Kevan said, there's a truck out on the ice last week and guys are pulling their skid houses out with four wheelers everywhere,” said Hitchcock.

Even though it might be thick enough for an ATV, Clear Lake Bait and Tackle owner Kevan Paul says you will want to use a spud bar, just to be safe.

"Prod the ice with it. If that thing doesn't go through after two or three hard hits, you're not going to bust through. So that is the most important tool."

Paul was also out on the lake earlier today and had a great day fishing. He is looking forward to the winter storm which is heading our way.

"I see there's some cold weather coming again after this. Some thirty degree highs and 26 I saw one day, so we'll just have to wait and see what happens. I know we'll be out ice fishing tomorrow. We’ll be out Sunday. We’ll be out the rest of the week."