Warm temperatures can lead to aggressive behavior

ALBERT LEA, Minn- All this heat and humidity can start to impact our health not just physically but also mentally.

Jessie Nelson works in a restaurant so she is very familiar with heat. While she has learned to deal with warm temperatures she says she notices not everyone has her mindset.

“We have customers that get grabby when it's hot outside they want to come into a cold restaurant," Nelson said.

According to data released by the Freeborn County Sheriffs Office crimes such as domestic violence nearly doubled in the summer months. It’s not just crimes and adults that are impacted by the heat. Melissa Doppelhammer says notices that her children get whiny during the warmer months.

"Oh its too hot and want to come back inside in the air conditioning," Doppelhammer said.

Other studies have shown that depression, aggression, and violent behavior tends to increase with hotter temperature.

Doppelhammer admits that it's not just her kids that get crabby the heat tests her patience too.

"When at the grocery shopping or out getting gas and you having to wait in the line you're just a little more frustrated and on edge when it's hot humid," Doppelhammer said.