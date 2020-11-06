Outdoor dining in November? Yes, of course

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's not something you usually see in Minnesota in November, however, it is happening. People are dining outside this week during the pandemic. One place where many are dining outside is Smoak.

"I think we're going to have a really good weekend," said the bar manager Jackson Hinck. "People are going to want to sit out here. It's supposed to be beautiful."

The restaurant which opened last year has a patio with an outdoor bar. While the patio has remained open regardless of the weather, the bar is only open when the weather is nice.

To help accommodate outdoor dining for customers in the cold, Smoak has heaters on its patio. With the warm weather, they are able to have more customers. The restaurant is seating people at 50 percent occupancy for both indoor and outdoor dining.

"Were not ever reaching that full max capacity," said Hinck. We are being safe for the people of Rochester."

The weather was so nice on Thursday, some people missed work to dine outside and try Smoak's food.

"We kind of played hooky today, had the day off, and thought we'd come and experience something new," explained Cindy Tracy.

Smoak's patio is open until 10pm.