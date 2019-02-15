With a win in the quarterfinals, wrestlers clinched a place on the podium in Des Moines. Click on the play tab for more.
Related Content
- Watch: Video and reaction from Friday morning's Class 1A and 3A quarterfinal matches
- Chasing a championship: Charles City moves into Class 3A rankings
- State Wrestling: Class 3A highlights and quarter-finalists
- Iowa state wrestling: Thursday's highlights and quarterfinal matches
- State Wrestling: Class 1A highlights and quart-finalists
- Osage volleyball 3A Semifinal highlights
- Champions! Crestwood cruises to 3A state title
- Iowa prep football quarterfinal matchups
- Reaction to pedestrians hit
- Mayo's Conquering Cancer Matching Challenge
Scroll for more content...