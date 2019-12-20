Wanted woman arrested in northeast Iowa after being found hiding in abandon barn

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A report of a vehicle in the ditch led authorities to a wanted woman who allegedly fled the vehicle and was found hiding in an abandoned barn.
Kristy Hall, 24, of Independence, was arrested Thursday after the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle in the ditch off of Middle Hesper Rd.
Hall was the passenger and had an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County.
Authorities said Hall fled into a wooded area and was located in a barn and had methamphetamine in her possession. She’s facing charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The driver, 36-year-old David Alve-Frana was arrested on possession of a controlled substance.
