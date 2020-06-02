Wanted woman arrested in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A routine traffic stop leads to the arrest of a wanted woman.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it pulled over a vehicle around 8:25 pm Monday at 19th Street NW and Valleyhigh Drive for no front license place.

The deputy says he realized the driver, Amanda Armstrong, 36 of Rochester, had a felony warrant out for her from Washington County.

That led to a search of her vehicle where the deputy says he found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Armstrong was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for 5th degree drug possession.