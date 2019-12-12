MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted man who eluded authorities last week is in custody after he was found hiding inside a Mason City garage.
Marcus Jones was arrested early Thursday after being located in the 1400 block of N. Rhode Island Ave. He had a warrant for carrying weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon and interference with official acts.
When deputies approached Jones, he again fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later and was found hiding in a garage.
A search warrant of his vehicle resulted in finding a large quantity of suspected meth and a handgun.
In addition to his previous warrants, he’s facing charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute, failure to affix a tax stamp, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying weapons and interference with official acts.
He is being held without bond at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.
Related Content
- Sheriff: Wanted man tries to elude authorities again in Mason City but is found hiding inside garage
- Garage fire in Mason City
- Guilty plea in Mason City garage burglaries
- Austin police arrest wanted man found hiding in storage shed
- Authorities identify man shot in Mason City
- Wanted Mason City man found, arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
- Wanted Mason City man back in custody
- Authorities: Man wanted for hitting man in face with knife arrested in Mason City
- Mason City firefighters deem garage total loss after fire
- Mason City garage fire turns into safety lesson