Sheriff: Wanted man tries to elude authorities again in Mason City but is found hiding inside garage

MASON CITY, Iowa - A wanted man who eluded authorities last week is in custody after he was found hiding inside a Mason City garage.

Marcus Jones was arrested early Thursday after being located in the 1400 block of N. Rhode Island Ave. He had a warrant for carrying weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon and interference with official acts.

When deputies approached Jones, he again fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later and was found hiding in a garage.

A search warrant of his vehicle resulted in finding a large quantity of suspected meth and a handgun.

In addition to his previous warrants, he’s facing charges of possession of meth with intent to distribute, failure to affix a tax stamp, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying weapons and interference with official acts.

He is being held without bond at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.