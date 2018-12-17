Clear
Wanted man taken into custody at Rochester grocery store

Richard Eaton

A man who was wanted for felony warrants was arrested in a grocery store parking lot and was found with methamphetamine.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 2:45 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who was wanted for felony warrants was arrested in a grocery store parking lot and was found with methamphetamine.
Rochester police said 28-year-old Richard Eaton, was wanted for domestic assault, interfering with a 911 call and fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Officers received information that he was in a vehicle at Cub Foods, and he was taken into custody Friday at 11:34 a.m.
Meth was located in his pocket and he is facing an additional charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Another cool and clear night will lead into a breezy Tuesday.
