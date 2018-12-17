ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who was wanted for felony warrants was arrested in a grocery store parking lot and was found with methamphetamine.
Rochester police said 28-year-old Richard Eaton, was wanted for domestic assault, interfering with a 911 call and fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Officers received information that he was in a vehicle at Cub Foods, and he was taken into custody Friday at 11:34 a.m.
Meth was located in his pocket and he is facing an additional charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Related Content
- Wanted man taken into custody at Rochester grocery store
- Man arrested in grocery store attack
- Austin man pleads not guilty in grocery store assault
- Austin man to be sentenced for grocery store hostage situation
- Man dies following grocery store fight in Minneapolis
- Wanted Mason City man back in custody
- Grocery store coming to Mabel after years without one
- Man wanted since November finally taken into custody
- Wanted Minnesota man taken into custody in Waverly
- Man wanted in north Iowa, southern Minnesota taken into custody
Scroll for more content...