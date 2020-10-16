Wanted man captured in Rochester campground

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police apprehended a fugitive Thursday after getting a tip on his location.

Officers arrested Brian Rathbun, 55 of Lewiston, just after 11 am. The Rochester Police Department says it got word Rathbun was hiding in a camper at Willow Creek campground and he was found in a truck next to the camper.

Police say Rathbun tried to drive away but officers had blocked the campground exit. Officers say Rathbun got out of the truck and tried to run away but a police K9 dog caught him. Rathbun was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of a dog bit and twisted ankle and then booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

He’s being held on three counts of fleeing an officer, reckless driving, and his multiple outstanding warrants. Police say Rathbun is a registered predatory offender.