Wanted man captured in Klemme is sent to prison

DES MOINES, Iowa – A fugitive arrested in Hancock County is going to prison for a central Iowa bar robbery.

Todd Levern Hambly, 39 of Goodell, was arrested February 16 at little before 3 am inside the Klemme Townmart on E. Main Street. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in capturing Hambly, including sheriff’s offices in Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Kossuth, Wright, and Humboldt counties and police departments in Britt and Garner.

Hambly eventually pleaded guilty to 2nd degree theft for illegally entering The Hen House in Elkhart on February 9 and stealing more than $10,000. He’s been sentenced to between 3 and 15 years in prison.